PELLA, IOWA — Central College of Pella’s annual scholarship celebration was scheduled for Thursday, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible.
More than 700 students would have been recognized this year in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium. Among the students was Rylee Powell of Jefferson, who received the Journey Scholarship.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
