The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester.
Watertown — Jordyn Algiers, Megan Bacchi, Daniel Borth, Bella Braatz, Tiera Brown, TJ Christensen, Braeden Christian, Dominic Danner, Mitchel Fry, Calvin Grudzinski, Makayla Giese, Kennedy Hansen, Quinten Gromowski, Clayton Haase, Chamomile Harrison, Kylie Jacobs, Ty Jahnke, Nick Juhl, Stephany Kuehl, Olivia Mattke, Sarah Miller, Sam Neary, Kyle Othmer, Cora Peirick, Gretchen Petroskim Kevin Pochowski, Danielle Riedel, Trey Roth, Bryce Rothschadl, Becca Thayer, Terri Schweppe, Jessica Weisensel, Brynn Wichman, Sari Wichman and Carlee Wuchterl.
Helenville — Paige Barnhart, Natalie Hinz, Emily Hottinger, and Genevieve Ley.
Ixonia — Corissa Fargo, Caleb Flaten-Moore, Savannah Hesrnandez, Justin Krause, Clint Krueger, Andrew Malsack, Braden Neumann, Aubrey Papenthien, Kamila Szczodruch, Michael Westley, and Lucas Zastrow.
Jefferson — Daniel Aumann, Hannah Beckman, Jacob Brawders, Jeta Dehari, Kayla Gehrman, Megan Gleisner, Samuel Kutz, Kayla Laures, Daustin Martin, Sam McClure, Joseph Meyers, Lizzie Meyers, Samantha Ness, Hayden Radloff, Max Schmelling, Tyler Seisser, Emely Tovar, Megan Vogel, Mitchell Vogel Annabelle Wedekindm, and Quincy Wilharm.
Johnson Creek — Michael Ascheman, Mel Gerbitz, Sarah Hanfler, Nick Hauser, Juan Mares, Tim Rynearson, and Garrett Trimborn.
Juneau — Anber Bosse, Jennica Jensen, Peter Mountin, Bekah Otte, Lexy Peltier, Tyler Schmidt,
Lake Mills — Ian Behling, Isaac Behling, Stephanie Behm, Sara Brickman, Luis Castellanos Solano, Anne Marie France, Madelyn Henderson, Kelsey Hibbard, Gavin Lira, Grant Lira, Austin Messerschmidt, Konstanze Neitzel, Jack Neuens, Claire Smith, Emma Wallace,
Lowell — Grace Caine
Neosho — Molly Christenson, Kyle Feucht,
Reeseville — Hayley Farina, Dakota Grueneberg, Ashley Krueger, Rachel Parbs,
Sullivan — Taylor Graf, Harley Groose, Morgan Keske, Melanie Turley, and Becki Williams.
Waterloo — Bradley Friese, Andrew Grundahl, Joey Lauth, Cameron Quimby, Katelyn Studener, and Mark Zimmermann.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
The Registrar’s Office reports 3,921 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the fall semester. About 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
