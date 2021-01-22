EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced the names of its 2,986 students on the fall 2020 Dean’s List.

Students from the area who were named to the Dean’s List included:

Watertown — Sheridan Dettmann, College of Education and Human Sciences; Jacob Griffin, College of Education and Human Sciences; Zachary Jonas, College of Business; Vanessa Montenegro, College of Education and Human Sciences; Madysyn Randall, College of Education and Human Sciences;Alexis Schwantes, College of Nursing and Health Sciences;l and Miles Wackett, College of Arts and Sciences.

Helenville — Miranda Golz, College of Arts and Sciences.

Jefferson — Olivia Ganser, College of Education and Human Sciences; Katelyn Worzalla, College of Education and Human Sciences; and Anne Zellmer, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Johnson Creek — Hannah Johnson, College of Business.

Juneau — Malachi Dornfeld, College of Arts and Sciences; Kelli Kjornes, College of Education and Human Sciences; and Vanessa Ziehme, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Lake Mills — Bailey Rockney, College of Arts and Sciences.

Waterloo — Taylor Ehlert, College of Education and Human Sciences; Christina Forman, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Makenna Holzhueter, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

