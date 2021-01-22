EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced the names of its 2,986 students on the fall 2020 Dean’s List.
Students from the area who were named to the Dean’s List included:
Watertown — Sheridan Dettmann, College of Education and Human Sciences; Jacob Griffin, College of Education and Human Sciences; Zachary Jonas, College of Business; Vanessa Montenegro, College of Education and Human Sciences; Madysyn Randall, College of Education and Human Sciences;Alexis Schwantes, College of Nursing and Health Sciences;l and Miles Wackett, College of Arts and Sciences.
Helenville — Miranda Golz, College of Arts and Sciences.
Jefferson — Olivia Ganser, College of Education and Human Sciences; Katelyn Worzalla, College of Education and Human Sciences; and Anne Zellmer, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Johnson Creek — Hannah Johnson, College of Business.
Juneau — Malachi Dornfeld, College of Arts and Sciences; Kelli Kjornes, College of Education and Human Sciences; and Vanessa Ziehme, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Lake Mills — Bailey Rockney, College of Arts and Sciences.
Waterloo — Taylor Ehlert, College of Education and Human Sciences; Christina Forman, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Makenna Holzhueter, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.