ASHLAND — Kayla Preisler of Ixonia, a sophomore at Northland College, has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2020-2021 term.

To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”

Northland College is a private liberal arts college located in northern Wisconsin.

Load comments