MEQUON — Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the fall honors list for the 2020-2021 academic year.

To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade point average.

Among the area students named to the list were:

Watertown — Ricki Budewitz, human resource; Morgan Clifford, comm sciences and disorders; Brian Frank, applied theology; Megan Reinke, undeclared; and Cole Werning, actuarial science.

Hustisford — Erin Rice, history.

Iron Ridge — Jodi Schraufnagel, accelerated second degree BSN.

Ixonia — Aidan O’Donnell, elementary education.

Juneau — Nachalah Katsma, history.

Lake Mills — Sofia Asmus, interior architecture and design; Sophia Collins, nursing-tradit undergraduate; and Madeline McKenna, public relations.

Neosho — Isabella Weber, nursing-tradit undergraduate.

Waterloo — Cortney Lanigan, economics; and Molly Sturgill, graphic design.

Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

