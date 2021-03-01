MEQUON — Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the fall honors list for the 2020-2021 academic year.
To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade point average.
Among the area students named to the list were:
Watertown — Ricki Budewitz, human resource; Morgan Clifford, comm sciences and disorders; Brian Frank, applied theology; Megan Reinke, undeclared; and Cole Werning, actuarial science.
Hustisford — Erin Rice, history.
Iron Ridge — Jodi Schraufnagel, accelerated second degree BSN.
Ixonia — Aidan O’Donnell, elementary education.
Juneau — Nachalah Katsma, history.
Lake Mills — Sofia Asmus, interior architecture and design; Sophia Collins, nursing-tradit undergraduate; and Madeline McKenna, public relations.
Neosho — Isabella Weber, nursing-tradit undergraduate.
Waterloo — Cortney Lanigan, economics; and Molly Sturgill, graphic design.
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
