DeKALB, Ill. — More than 2,500 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May.
Included among the graduates was Hannah Alto of Jefferson who earned a bachelor of science in meteorology.
Northern Illinois University offers more than 100 courses of study while serving a diverse and international student body of about 19,000.
