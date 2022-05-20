UW-Milwaukee graduates

MILWAUKEE — Several students from the area are among the 3,181 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement exercises Sunday, May 22 in Milwaukee.

UWM is the second largest university in the state, with more than 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Watertown — Saleh Ahmed, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in engineering; Laurence Byrne, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts; Jared Ellias, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in engineering; Leah Fenske, School of Education, bachelor of science; Katelee-An Gochanour, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences; Austin Klug, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences; Alexander Trego, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, bachelor of science; and Sarah Williams, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences.

Helenville — Lauren Bonofiglio, College of Nursing, bachelor of science; and Grace Mayenschein, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, bachelor of business administration.

Hustisford — Charveilla Miller, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences.

Ixonia — Samuel Pipp, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences; and Emily Polinske, School of Education, bachelor of science.

Jefferson — Jenna Arnold, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science; Nathaniel Tennies, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science; and Whitney Wierzbinski, Peck School of the Arts, bachelor of arts.

Juneau — Leah Fischer-Toerpe, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts; and Rhiannon Ruffner, Peck School of the Arts, bachelor of fine arts.

Lake Mills — Brooke Behm, School of Information Studies, bachelor of science; Ian Murphy, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, master of science; Kaden Schauer, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, bachelor of business administration.

Neosho — Cody Dei, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, master of business administration; Cody Dei, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, master of science; and Jacob Neuenschwander, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.

Rubicon — Joshua Duernberger, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, bachelor of business administration; Adella Klebba, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences; Madelyn Lambie, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts; and Taylor Schultz, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.

