NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Lukas Jaeger, the son of Todd and Kim Jaeger of Ixonia, graduated from St. Olaf College College in the Class of 2020. He is a graduate of Kettle Moraine High School in Wales. St. Olaf is a leading liberal arts college located in Northfield, Minnesota, approximately 40 miles south of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

