MANKATO, Minn. — The academic high honor and honor lists for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced.
Among 4,290 students, a total of 1,485 students qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,805 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
McKenna Busateri of Ixonia qualified for the honor list and Jessica Milbrath of Jefferson qualified for high honors.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.