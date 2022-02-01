Carthage College dean's list

KENOSHA — More than 600 students, including two from the area, have been named to the Carthage College dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

The area students who earned the achievement include Megan Christian of Watertown and Lydia Siegler of Jefferson.

