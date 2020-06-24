GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors.
High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.
All were full-time students in the spring term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework.
This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses.
Local students honored included, from Watertown, Kayla Belfield, semester high honors; Collin Travis, semester honors; and Marissa Wackett, semester highest honors.
From Jefferson, Robleh Omar, semester high honors; from Johnson Creek, Abigail Stephenson, semester honors; from Juneau, Ashley McLain, semester high honors and Cassandra Peltier, semester honors; from Lake Mills, Lydia Downey, semester highest honors, and Lauren Felder, semester highest honors; from Reeseville, Paul Gruenwald, semester high honors; from Sullivan, Claire Stuart, semester highest honors; and from Waterloo, Evan Holzhueter, semester high honors, and Kendra Moe, semester honors.
