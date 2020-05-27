Karen McKenzie-Butler
LAMONI, Iowa — Graceland University has announced the spring 2020 graduation list. Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between Jan. 31 through April 26.
Karen McKenzie-Butler of Johnson Creek graduated with a master of science degree in nursing (adult and gerontology acute care nurse practitioner).
