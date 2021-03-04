MANKATO, Minn. — The academic high honor and honor lists (dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced.
Among 3,861 students, a total of 1,130 students qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
McKenna Busasteri of Ixonia was named to the honor list and Jessica Milbrath of Jefferson was named to the high honor list.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,604 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
