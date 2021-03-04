STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on about 500 graduates, including two area students, for the fall 2020 semester.
The graduate list includes Kyle Jay of Jefferson with a bachelor of science degree in biology and Ariana Gonzales, bachelor of fine arts degree in interior architecture.
