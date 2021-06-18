SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Kaitlin Pickart of Juneau, has been named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring 2021 semester at Lawrence Technological University.

Pickart is majoring in architecture.

To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term. Lawrence Technological University is a private university founded in 1932.

