CEDARVILLE, OH — Gabrielle Utrie of Jefferson has been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University.

This recognition required Utrie to obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

