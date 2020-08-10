MEQUON — Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the spring honors list for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade point average and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.

Among the area students named to the list were:

Watertown — Ricki Budewitz, junior, economics; William Bushie, freshman, comp sci-computer science; Morgan Clifford, sophomore, comm sciences and disorders; Gabrielle Kuehl, junior, marketing; Cole Werning, senior, actuarial science.

Hustisford — Erin Rice, junior, history.

Jefferson — Megan Wangerin, senior, management, economics.

Juneau — Jennica Jensen, freshman, comm sciences and disorders; and Nachalah Katsma, freshman, history.

Lake Mills — Sofia Asmus, sophomore, interior architecture and design; Sophia Collins, sophomore, nursing-tradit undergrad; and Rebecca Lang, freshman, biomedical sciences.

Neosho — Isabella Weber, sophomore, nursing-tradit undergrad.

Waterloo — Cortney Lanigan, junior, economics, management.

Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. 

