Walk Watertown map available

A new walking map which starts at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday.

People can use the map at their convenience.

The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group.

Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com.

The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday.

Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.

Learn cribbage

Bob Eckert will be at the Watertown Senior and Community Center Monday, and every Monday in September, to teach people how to play cribbage.

Participants will learn how to score and peg on the cribbage board. The activity is set for 1 p.m.

Movie to air at senior center

The movie, “News of the World” will air at the Watertown Senior and Community Center at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The movie is about Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who five years after the Civil War moves from town to town as non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news from the far reaches of the globe.

In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people and raised as one of their own.

Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs.

The movie stars Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Angelo Covino and Mare Winningham. The movie is rated PG-13.

The movie feature is free to members of the center and an activity fee of $1 will be charged for non-members.

