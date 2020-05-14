Kira Kuehl
MANKATO, Minn. — Kira Kuehl of Jefferson graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato at the end of the spring 2020 semester. She was among the 2,367 students to receive degrees and celebrated through a special website that launched Saturday, May 9, the day on which the university's three traditional graduation ceremonies were scheduled but canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kuehl received a master of science degree in geography.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
