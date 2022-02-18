Kelly Lueck

AURORA, Ill. – Aurora University has named Kelly Lueck of Watertown to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Lueck is majoring in social work.

The dean's list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade point average or higher.

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution located approximately 40 miles from Chicago. 

