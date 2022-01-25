WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s registrar’s office reported 3,558 students were selected for the dean’s list for the fall semester. About 11,500 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
Following are area students, along with their majors, named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Watertown — Elias Adrian, biology; Roxanne Aquino, finance; Megan Bacchi, early childhood education; Ethan Bergen, finance; Daniel Borth, supply chain and operations management; Bella Braatz, psychology education; Ethan Buss, English education; Tj Christensen, chemistry; Chante Cole-Poe, human resource management; Luke Ellis, physical education; Klair Fortmann, elementary education; Jason Grabow, supply chain and operations management; Quinten Gromowski, chemistry; Kirsten Gutkowski, English; Clayton Haase, accounting; Kennedy Hansen, special education; Peter Hansen, undeclared; William Heyer, biology; Kylie Jacobs, journalism; Zach Jaworski, political science; Nick Juhl, finance; Riley Lang, elementary education; Christian Milnamow, English; Kyle Othmer, accounting; Kevin Pochowski, physical education; Seth Roberts, biology; Bryce Rothschadl computer science; Aubrey Schmutzler chemistry; Jadon Schneider, theatre; Terri Schweppe, early childhood education; Becca Thayer, special education; Krista Wenninger, general business; Conor Wheeler, general business; and Zachary Zubke, occupational safety.
Sullivan — Cam Anfang, general business; Kendrah Kaiser accounting; and Morgan Keske, early childhood education.
Johnson Creek — Michael Ascheman, public policy and administration; Abigail Craven art education; Mel Gerbitz, English; Sarah Hanfler history; Nick Hauser, history education; Teddy Johnson, finance; Cade Olszewski physical education; and Rylie Thomas, elementary education.
Lake Mills — Josie Asmus, art education; Sara Atwater, biology; Ian Behling, media arts and game development; Isaac Behling media arts and game development; Stephanie Behm, accounting; Luis Castellanos Solano, accounting; Venessa Dearborn, general management; Ayyanna Dominguez art education; Corey Ferris, communication; Kelsey Hibbard , psychology; Johnathon Lund , business; Samantha Meister , business; Jaxson Retrum, undeclared; Claire Smith, elementary education; Emily Straube, criminology; Harper Untz, finance; Emma Wallace, social work; and Katherine Wozniak, English.
Ixonia — Dakota Batura, physical education; Caleb Flaten-Moore, finance; Savannah Hernandez, English; Gabriel Kollmansberger, general business; Justin Krause, information technology; Norah Krause, undeclared; Carly Meyer, marketing; Aubrey Papenthien, elementary education; Ben Schmidt, general management; Jackson Steger, supply chain and operations management; Lindsey Wendorf, history; Michael Westley, history education; and Lucas Zastrow, social studies education.
Reeseville — Gabe Behymer, early childhood education; Hayley Farina, social work; Christopher Gomez, general business; Dakota Grueneberg, business; Ashley Krueger history education; and Kari Westphal, elementary education.
Helenville —Charlie Cass, undeclared; Briana Hernandez, business; and Emily Hottinger, biology.
Hustisford — Kathryn Graham, graphical arts; and Talia Kluewer, occupational safety.
Juneau — Jennica Jensen, communication sciences and disorders; Peter Mountin, general business; and Bekah Otte, early childhood education.
Rubicon — Abbie Chaput, biology; Kevin Christensen, history; and Carter Voigt, business.
Neosho —Molly Christenson, elementary education; Kyle Feucht, criminology; and Julia Gauthier, communication sciences and disorders.
Jefferson — Marya Cunningham, criminology; Jeta Dehari, psychology; Jeton Dehari, biology; Kayla Gehrmann, psychology; Megan Gleisner, special education; Lauren Haas, elementary education; Sylvester Kaestner, media arts and game development; Nolan Klawitter, undeclared; Kayla Laures, biology; Daustin Martin, physical education; Sam McClure, marketing; Lizzie Meyers, early childhood education; Amanda Nelson, elementary education; Samantha Ness, theatre; Savanna Pempek, elementary education; Cynthia Ramirez, finance; Riley Rogers, accounting; Tristan Tarshis, occupational safety; Emely Tovar, elementary education; Mitchell Vogel , business; Annabelle Wedekind, business; Quincy Wilharm, mathematics; Kamin Wolter, economics; Zia Wolter , elementary education; and Joseph Young, finance.
Waterloo — Mitchel Fry, psychology; Joey Lauth, political science; and Katelyn Studener, chemistry.
Iron Ridge — Emma Passig, marketing; Honoria Schabel, finance; and Hunter Traver, general management.;
Juneau — Lexy Peltier, art.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
