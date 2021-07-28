OSHKOSH — Nearly 1,500 students earned bachelor’s, master’s, associate and doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Among the graduates were Hayley Zubke of Watertown, with a degree in elementary education from the College of Education and Human Services, and a Spanish degree from the College of Letters and Science; Peyton Litterick of Iron Ridge received a degree in public relations from the College of Letters and Science; and Patrick Caine of Lowell received a degree in supply chain management from the College of Business.
