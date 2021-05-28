Senior center closed Monday
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. All senior center programming will be canceled.
Loaves and Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St. The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
Programs set
at family center
The Watertown Family Center will hold playgroups Tuesdays and Thursdays during June, July and August at local parks in Watertown. No registration is required and playgroups are free. These Parent And Child Enrichment playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their kids while meeting other local families. During summer PACE playgroups, parents/caregivers and children can work on science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM activities. Children can learn through lay, develop social skills and explore the surroundings while playing at local parks. A snack will be provided for children. The playgroups are open to children of any age, but they must be accompanied by an adult.
June playgroups will be held at Timothy Johnson Park, 1135 Oak St., July playgroups will be held at Lincoln Park, 505 Union St. and in August they will be held at Clark Park, 222 Franklin St. All playgroups meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Indoor spring playgroups are held Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. Registration is required for the indoor playgroups.
There will be a Talk Read, Playtime playgroups this summer for parents with children ages 5 to 18 months. Playgroup meets once a week for six weeks on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. The six-week playgroup is designed for parents and infants to interact together with fun activities, songs and books. Parents will get information about their child’s development, temperament and interests while having fun at the same time. Instructor will be using Parents Interacting With Infants curriculum. It is free. Call 920-261-2459 or email scurtis@watertownfamilycenter.com to register.
There are several upcoming virtual discussion groups. Dealing with Disobedience will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 22; and Developing Good Bed Time Routines will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 20. For more information or to register, call 920-261-2450 or email scurtis@watertownfamilycenter.com.
The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
Food pantry
is open
The Watertown Food Pantry continues to be open and distributing food to those who need it. Hours of operation are Mondays 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays 1 to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays noon to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 3 p.m.; and Fridays 10 a.m. to noon. The food pantry is located at 209 N. Ninth St., in the basement of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Entrance doors will be opened 30 minutes prior to the pantry opening. People are asked to participate in the safety protocals that are in place for both visitors and volunteer workers. For more information, call 920-390-4252.
Farmers market planned Tuesday
The Watertown Farmers’ Market will be held at Riverside Park Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon. The market includes locally grown fresh produce, frozen meat, cheese, maple syrup, baked goods, honey, and homemade crafts. The market will run every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon through Oct. 26. The market will be closed Aug. 10 due to Riverfest. For more information on the Watertown Farmers Market, call 920-342-3623.
GriefShare program offered
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, will hold GriefShare sessions on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home, 500 Welsh Road. GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one or would like to learn how to help people who have experienced loss. Attendees will be viewing the newest version of GriefShare. GriefShare is sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church. It is open to all denominations. The program is Bible-based. People are welcome to join in any time during the 13-week program. For more information, contact Ryan at Schmutzler -Vick Funeral Home at 261-2113.
Weekly A.A. meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. at 8 a.m.; women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — Emotion Anon meeting at 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. closed AA meeting 8 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m.
Other A.A., Al-Anon and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held as follows:
Sunday — A.A. at 6:30 p.m. at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive. Participants are to use the north visitors’ entrance.
Wednesday — A.A. recovery group at 8 p.m. at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.