DeKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois University has announced its spring 2021 dean’s list students. On the list is Garrett Mayfield of Ixonia who is in the College of Visual and Performing Arts studying for a degree in art and design education.

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

