SALT LAKE CITY — Two area students have earned a degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Among the graduates were Natalie Hovey of Lake Mills, who received a bachelor of science in nursing and Lacey Wegner of Watertown, who also received bachelor of science degree in nursing.
WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 4 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 218,000 graduates in all 50 states.
