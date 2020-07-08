KENOSHA — More than 1,100 students have been named to the Carthage College Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Dean's List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Area students named to the dean's list include, Emily Wright of Sullivan; Lydia Siegler of Jefferson; Kaitlyn Stonestreet of Waterloo; Courtney Boeder and Emily Krysinski both of Watertown; and Felicity Daniels of Lake Mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.