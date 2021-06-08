RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester dean's list honoring 1,788 students has been released.

To be named to the dean's list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.

Area students on the list include, from Watertown, Patience Drebenstedt, majoring in animal science; Kali Klug, majoring in animal science; Kai Meyer, majoring in neuroscience; Kristin Stair, majoring in marketing communications; and Michelle Stangler, majoring in marketing communications.

From Helenville, Emelyn Schoeller majoring in animal science; from Lake Mills, Holly Hubing, majoring in animal science and Chloe Madden, majoring in animal science; and from Rubicon, Tiffany Griesmer, majoring in animal science.

