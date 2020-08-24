ROCKFORD, IL — Alison Jaeger , a resident of Jefferson,was announced as a spring 2020 Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University.

Students attending Rockford University who earn at least a 3.75 grade point average with no grades below “C” are named as Distinguished Scholars.

Rockford University is a private four-year, co-educational institution founded in 1847 offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in traditional liberal arts and professional fields.

