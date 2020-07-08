WHEATON, IL — Hannah Walker of Watertown was among the Wheaton College students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Wheaton College of Wheaton, Ill. is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.
