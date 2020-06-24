Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.