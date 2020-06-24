MENOMONIE — The following students from the area graduated in May from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry and career outcomes, has 49 undergraduate majors and 21 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree.
UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate at or above 98 percent for recent graduates. Enrollment for the fall semester was 8,400. The university graduated more than 1,180 students in May.
Local graduates included David Hertel, with a bachelor of science in construction, Joseph Matzelle, bachelor of science in applied math and computer science, Andy Mitchell, bachelor of science in applied math and computer science, Stirling Perschke, bachelor of science in computer and electrical engineering, Christopher Trevarthen, bachelor of science applied science, and Emily Vogel, master degree in operations and supply management, all of Lake Mills;
Gwen Northey with a degree in interior design from Sullivan; and Zachary Adams, bachelor of science in engineering technology, and Kaitlin Travis, bachelor of science in technology, both from Watertown.
