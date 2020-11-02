Molly Schmidt

FAYETTE, IA — Molly Schmidt of Jefferson graduated in August from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa. Schmidt received a bachelor of science degree in human services. Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as a location in Hong Kong. 

