FAYETTE, IA — Upper Iowa University has announced its dean’s list for the 2020 summer session. Named to the list was Tiffany Kaczynski of Clyman. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,200 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as a location in Hong Kong.

Load comments