AMES, Iowa – More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Local students include Alexander Ervin Coughlin, seconds year, agronomy, and Micah R. Yaeggi, second year, animal science both of Watertown; Carly Ann Strauss, second year, animal science, of Lake Mills; Joshua Martin Stuebe, first year, pre-business, of Reeseville; and Peter Josiah Miller, third year, biology, of Waterloo.

Load comments