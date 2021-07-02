OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the dean's list and honor roll in spring 2021 across its three campuses, Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh.
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a "C" and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run. The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for university honor roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for dean's list is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.
Watertown — Paige Bacchi, sophomore, dean's list; Denali Bruce, freshman, dean's list; Lauren Burd, senior, dean's list; Alayna Clark, freshman, honor roll; Cailee Franks, junior, honor roll; Casandra Frentzel, freshman, honor roll; Gabriella Genz, senior, honor roll; Hanna Gilbert, sophomore, dean's list; Marissa Haines, sophomore, honor roll; Mia Haines, junior, honor roll; Tyler Nico, junior, honor roll; William Piotrowski, senior, honor roll; Ashley Placek, senior, dean's list; Sydney Pritchard, sophomore, honor roll; Paige Schmutzler, senior, dean's list; Taylor Sprenger, junior, dean's list; Justyce Wandersee, freshman, dean's list; Jared Wehking, senior, honor roll; Alec Winkelman, senior, honor roll; and Payton Zubke, junior, dean's list.
Helenville — Sydney Schaub, freshman, honor roll.
Iron Ridge — Peyton Litterick, senior, honor roll.
Ixonia — Kassidy Detvan, sophomore, honor roll; Elizabeth Hannan, senior, dean's list; and Katherine Kalinka, senior, honor roll.
Jefferson — Mariah Linse, junior, dean's list; Dylan Nordentoft, sophomore, dean's list; Chelsea Shuda, junior, honor roll; and Logan Wegner, sophomore, dean's list.
Juneau — Symantha Benzing, junior, honor roll; Natalia Calvo, senior, honor roll; Zachary Fordon, senior, dean's list; Amanda Krueger, sophomore, dean's list; and Morgan Lepple, senior, honor roll.
Lake Mills — Patience Letko, senior, dean's list; Cheyenne Mitchell, freshman, honor roll; Ella Quinn, senior, dean's list; Dylan Smith, sophomore, honor roll; and Joel Theder, senior, honor roll.
Lowell — Patrick Caine, senior, honor roll; and Tanner Neuman, junior, honor roll.
Neosho — Mallory Knight, senior, honor roll.
Rubicon — Abigail Holappa, sophomore, honor roll.
Sullivan — Andrew Flood, senior, dean's list.
Waterloo — Thomas Brey, junior, honor roll; and Katelynn Kuhl, sophomore, honor roll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.