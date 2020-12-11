Courtney Caucutt
BOURBONNAIS, IL — Courtney Caucutt of Watertown has qualified for the Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene Universitoy in Bourbonnais Ill. To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago.
