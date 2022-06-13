MSOE dean's list

MILWAUKEE —  Milwaukee School of Engineering has announced the students named to the spring quarter 2022 dean's list. The local students include:

Quinn Borchert of Lake Mills who is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomolecular engineering; Matthias Winters of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in industrial engineering; Phillip Kieselhorst of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Tyler Bartz of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Vaughn Neidert of Johnson Creek who is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer science; Peter Zambo of Lake Mills who is pursuing a bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Abel Backus of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Joshua Krueger of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Julia Neuberger of Lake Mills who is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical engineering; and Anastasia Szczesny of Iron Ridge who is pursuing a bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean's list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."

