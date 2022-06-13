MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering has announced the students named to the spring quarter 2022 dean's list. The local students include:
Quinn Borchert of Lake Mills who is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomolecular engineering; Matthias Winters of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in industrial engineering; Phillip Kieselhorst of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Tyler Bartz of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Vaughn Neidert of Johnson Creek who is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer science; Peter Zambo of Lake Mills who is pursuing a bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Abel Backus of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Joshua Krueger of Watertown who is pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Julia Neuberger of Lake Mills who is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical engineering; and Anastasia Szczesny of Iron Ridge who is pursuing a bachelor of science in electrical engineering.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean's list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.