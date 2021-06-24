STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,270 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Watertown — Daniel Denault, sophomore, highest honors; Hannah Grill, senior, highest honors; Jenna Koepp, junior, high honors; and Miranda Schueler, senior, honors.

Iron Ridge — Nicole Lueck, senior, honors.

Jefferson — Zachariah Brocker, senior, honors.

Johnson Creek — Clayton Donnelly, senior, honors.

Juneau — Matthew Hallman, junior, high honors.

Lake Mills — Sophia Lee, sophomore, high honors.

Neosho — Jack Gauthier, junior, highest honors,

Sullivan — Audry Wright, senior, highest honors.

Waterloo — Autumn Lins, senior, highest honors.

