RIPON — Ripon College has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the dean’s list at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.

Area students included on the list were Tori Braun of Juneau, majoring in mathematics educational studies; Dakotah Francis of Jefferson, majoring in psychobiology; Travis Hammonds of Helenville, majoring in history; Emily Karvala of Iron Ridge, with an undeclared major; Elena Kish of Jefferson, majoring in communication with a minor in theatre; Jeneva Lindsey of Juneau, majoring in psychology with a minor in theatre; and Kaleb Schroeder of Iron Ridge, with an undeclared major and a minor in music.

