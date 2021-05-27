CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Gabrielle Utrie of Jefferson was named to the dean's honor list at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio.

