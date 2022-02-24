Bremen Delaney 

UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Bremen Delaney, of Sullivan, was named to the University of Mississippi's fall 2021 honor roll lists.

Delaney was named to the dean's honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. 

