PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2020 semester.
A total of 467 students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the highest honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area students named to the Chancellor’s List include Hannah Jensen, Watertown High School graduate, seeking a degree in elementary education; Gabriel Linskens, Watertown High School graduate, seeking a degree in STEM education MC-EA; and Audrey Pelikan, Jefferson High School graduate, seeking a degree in ornamental horticulture/soil and crop science.
