KENOSHA — Several area students graduated June 11 from Carthage College in Kenosha.
Speeches and degree conferral took place Friday night in a student-only event at the TARC Field House. Then, at assigned times Saturday and Sunday, graduates took the ceremonial stage walk as guests cheered them on.
Over the following two days, graduates and their families took turns in an extended procession leading to the red carpet in A. F. Siebert Chapel. Divided into small groups to minimize health risks, participants started in Johnson Arts Center and snaked through Hedberg Library, taking photos at designated stations and soaking in motivational video messages from faculty.
The area graduates included Felicity Daniels of Lake Mills, Brianna Gromowski of Watertown, Isabelle Koele of Reeseville, and Emily Krysinski of Watertown.
Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.