KENOSHA — Several area students graduated June 11 from Carthage College in Kenosha.

Speeches and degree conferral took place Friday night in a student-only event at the TARC Field House. Then, at assigned times Saturday and Sunday, graduates took the ceremonial stage walk as guests cheered them on.

Over the following two days, graduates and their families took turns in an extended procession leading to the red carpet in A. F. Siebert Chapel. Divided into small groups to minimize health risks, participants started in Johnson Arts Center and snaked through Hedberg Library, taking photos at designated stations and soaking in motivational video messages from faculty.

The area graduates included Felicity Daniels of Lake Mills, Brianna Gromowski of Watertown, Isabelle Koele of Reeseville, and Emily Krysinski of Watertown.

Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha.

