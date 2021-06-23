KENOSHA — More than 900 students have been named to the Carthage College dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

Area students who made the list included Lydia Siegler of Jefferson and Megan Christian of Johnson Creek.

Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha.

Recommended for you

Load comments