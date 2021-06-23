KENOSHA — More than 900 students have been named to the Carthage College dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Area students who made the list included Lydia Siegler of Jefferson and Megan Christian of Johnson Creek.
Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.