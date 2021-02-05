IOWA CITY, IA — Samantha Ryan of Hustisford was among the 2,100 University of Iowa December graduates.

She earned a bachelor of applied studies from Iowa’s University College.

Since March, Ryan and other students at Iowa made sacrifices to maintain health and safety. Instruction for a majority of courses moved online, face masks and hand sanitizer became the norm, internships and study abroad programs were largely suspended, stages remained dark.

In fact, most events were held virtually.

