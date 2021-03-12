MILWAUKEE — Two area students, Kristen B. Tetzlaff of Lake Mills and Darien R. Horst of Rubicon, were named to the Mount Mary University fall 2020 dean’s list.
Tetzlaff is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School seeking a bachelor of arts degree in art therapy. Horst is a graduate of Hartford Union High School and is seeking a bachelor of arts degree in merchandise management.
The dean’s list honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 grade point average or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Part-time students are eligible for the dean’s list when they have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while completing at least 8 credits.
Sponsored by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Mount Mary is a diverse and inclusive urban Catholic university in Milwaukee.
