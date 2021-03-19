DECORAH, Iowa— Evan Berth, a Luther College sophomore from Watertown, Wisconsin, has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list.

Luther College’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List includes 846 students; 179 first-years, 177 sophomores, 213 juniors and 277 seniors. The requirements to be named to the dean’s list were amended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be named to the dean’s list, in the fall of 2020, a student must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with 8 hours and have no more than one “incomplete” credit hour with no “F” or “NC” grades.

Luther College is home to more than 1,800 undergraduates located in Decorah, Iowa.

