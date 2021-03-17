DAVENPORT, IA — Patrick Zelinski of Ixonia and Marissa Kaul of Rubicon have been named to the fall 2020 trimester dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.

