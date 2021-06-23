MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own grade point average requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “dean’s honor list” and “dean’s high honor list.”
Watertown — Taylor Adams, School of Human Ecology, dean’s honor list; Elliot Asmus, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Drew Betschler, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Cloey Braatz, School of Education, dean’s list; Daniela Castellon, School of Education, dean’s list; Matthew Engel, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Kalin Fischer, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Michael Hang, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Mary Harrison, School of Business, dean’s list; Caitlin Hielsberg, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Emily Huber, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll; Kelly Koch, College of Agricultural & Life Sciencesence, dean’s list; Jadyn Meyer, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Meghan Petroski, School of Education, dean’s list; Marissa Roberts, School of Human Ecology, dean’s honor list; Cora Roost, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Alexis Schultz, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Camden Schultz, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Daniel Smedema, School of Business, dean’s list; Michaela Suski, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Kayla Thrane, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Christian Tietz, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Faron Voigt, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Kelly Wegner, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; and Andrew Zuehlke, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll.
Helenville — Noah Argus, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list.
Iron Ridge — Rachel Zuern, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list.
Ixonia — Paula Camargo, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list and Amy Severinsen, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list.
Jefferson — Logan Fitzpatrick, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Carolina Gittrich, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Helen Gittrich, School of Education, dean’s list; Caley Haas, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Tierney Hall, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Colton Klecker, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Allison Martin, School of Education, dean’s list; Rachael Neitzel, School of Human Ecology, dean’s honor list; Lizzi Sheil, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; and Ashley Welper, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list.
Johnson Creek — Rachel Slaybaugh, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list.
Juneau — Nicholas Bloedel, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list and Kyle Engels, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list.
Lake Mills — Jacob Anhalt, School of Education, dean’s list; Julia Carncross, School of Business, dean’s list; Samuel Denzin, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Eleni Egelseer, School of Education, dean’s list; Nakia Fuller, School of Pharmacy, honor roll; Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Ryan Messmer, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Sarah Nelson, School of Business, dean’s list; Magen Polzin, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Hans Purisch, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Delaney Slattery, School of Education, dean’s list; Patrick Stiles, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list, and Sophia Thompson, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list.
Lebanon — Sierra Kuehl, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll.
Neosho — Cora Meinberg, School of Education, dean’s list.
Reeseville — Samantha Battenberg, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Sarah LeMay, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll; and Taylor Vehlow, School of Human Ecology, dean’s honor list.
Rubicon — Olivia Pusch, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list.
Sullivan — Kenzie Emery, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list and Eryn Warner, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list.
Waterloo — Lucas Bauer, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Samuel DeBolt, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Ramona Kick, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Bridget Krueger, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Lily Marthaler, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Kate Paape, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; and Karley Tesmer, School of Education, dean’s list.
