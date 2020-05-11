Carley Krull
AMES, Iowa — Carley Krull of Lake Mills graduated with a bachelar of science degree from Iowa State University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences upon completion of the spring 2020 semester.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the university's commitment to prioritize health and safety, spring commencement was moved to a virtual format.
On Friday, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences hosted a virtual convocation. The event provided individual recognition for graduating seniors and will feature a series of videos hosted on the college Facebook page or at www.cals.iastate.edu/convocation where the virtual celebration will be archived for future viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.