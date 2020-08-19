ROCKFORD, IL — Ethan Bergen, a resident of Watertown, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Rockford University.

Students attending Rockford University who earn at least a 3.5 grade point average with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester are named to the dean’s list.

Rockford University is a private four-year, co-educational institution founded in 1847 offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in traditional liberal arts and professional fields. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors and concentrations, including the bachelor’s degree completion program for a degree in management studies.

